US Central Command Commander, Commander of Lebanese army discuss Lebanon’s stability

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., nominee to be general and commander of the US Central Command, testifies during a Senate Armed Service Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 4, 2018. (AFP)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) met with senior representatives of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), including LAF Commander General Joseph Aoun, during his visit to Lebanon on Monday, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Beirut.

The statement added McKenzie reaffirmed the importance of preserving Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty, and underscored the importance of the strong partnership between the US and the LAF, particularly as Lebanon endures significant economic challenges.

“General McKenzie was accompanied by USCENTCOM officials and officers, as well as US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy C. Shea, and the US Defense Attaché, Robert Meine. The visit to Lebanon also included office calls at the US Embassy, visits to a USAID-funded water pumping and solar power station, and visits to the 3rd Land Border Regiment and a review of LAF operations at several military installations,” the statement added.

“This visit is a great example of the importance of trust and respect,” McKenzie said. “Our relationship with the Lebanese Armed Forces is built upon a mutual desire for security and stability in the region and our ability to train together for collective benefit.”

