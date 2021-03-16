.
.
.
.
Language

Kyrgyzstan repatriates children of extremists in Iraq

Women look after children at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp for the displaced where families of ISIS foreign fighters are held, in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on October 17, 2019. (AFP)
Women look after children at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp for the displaced where families of ISIS foreign fighters are held, in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on October 17, 2019. (AFP)

Kyrgyzstan repatriates children of extremists in Iraq

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Bishkek

Published: Updated:

Dozens of children were returned to Kyrgyzstan from Iraq Tuesday in the ex-Soviet country’s first major repatriation since hundreds of its citizens joined extremist groups fighting there and in Syria, the foreign ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Images showed the children holding balloons and stuffed animals after touching down at the capital Bishkek’s Manas airport early Tuesday.

Scores of women from Central Asia are serving jail time in Iraq over their participation in the activities of extremist organizations, chiefly ISIS. In many cases, their husbands are assumed to have died in the fighting.

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the repatriation of 79 children born to Kyrgyz parents was “carried out with the consent of their mothers, who remain in the Republic of Iraq.”

The statement did not mention the status of the women.

It added that government services will work on the children’s “rehabilitation and resocialization for further transfer to relatives”.

Kyrgyzstan is the fourth state in former Soviet Central Asia to complete a repatriation mission from either Iraq or Syria following neighbors Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Kyrgyz government thanked Iraq’s government, the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

A fifth Central Asian state, Turkmenistan, has not acknowledged its citizens joining the conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

Read more:

Britain accused of racism over treatment of ‘ISIS bride’

UN urges Somalian government to hold elections amid extremist threat

Iraqis mourn eight villagers from Al-Bou Dor killed by ISIS

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad

Before you go

Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem
Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem

Explore More