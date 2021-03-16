.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon’s finance minister says prices at gas stations to gradually increase

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon March 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister Ghazi Wazni. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s finance minister says prices at gas stations to gradually increase

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Lebanon will reduce food subsidies and gradually increase gasoline prices due to the dwindling of foreign currency reserves, Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister said Tuesday.

Ghazi Wazni said that the Central Bank had $16 billion remaining in foreign reserves, of which only $1.5 billion could be used to finance subsidies.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented crisis with approximately 1.7 million people estimated to have fallen under the poverty line. Of these people, around 841,000 people will soon be under the food poverty line.

Wazni added that the amount remaining was only enough for a period of two to three months.

“Lebanon is no longer able to continue with the same pace of support, without giving a time frame for the changes. It costs $500 million a month, or $6 billion a year, which is why the government took a decision to rationalize and reduce subsidies of commodities,” Wazni said during an interview.

Wazni indicated that the government would remove some products, including some imported products and branded coffees, from the subsidized list in part because they are smuggled abroad to obtain profits.

“The government also plans to gradually increase prices at gas stations in the coming months, and reduce gasoline subsidies to 85 percent from 90 percent,” Wazni said.

Wazni noted that subsidies for wheat, medicine, and fuel to generate electricity were still in place for the time being.

Read more:

Russian FM meets with Lebanon’s Hezbollah delegation in Moscow

US Centcom Commander, Lebanese army chief discuss Lebanon’s stability

Lebanon’s freefalling currency hits new low as crisis continues

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad
US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’ US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More