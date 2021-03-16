.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon releases activist charged for collaborating with Israel

Ewm2KRHXMAMl15N
Kinda al-Khatib and her lawyer shortly after a military court in Lebanon has approved a request to release al-Khatib. (Twitter)

Lebanon releases activist charged for collaborating with Israel

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A military court in Lebanon has approved a request to release Kinda al-Khatib, an activist who was previously charged for collaborating with Israel, the state-run National News agency reported Tuesday.

Khatib’s release on bail for 3 million Lebanese pounds ($2,000 at the official exchange rate) comes one year after her arrest.

The military court had previously imposed a three-year prison sentence against her.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon and Israel are technically at war, and Lebanese citizens are prohibited from entering Israel or communicating with Israeli citizens.

Upon her release, al-Khatib said in a video that she was happy to see some roads blocked by protestors due to the worsening economic situation. “This means that freedom still exists in this country .” Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented crisis with approximately 1.7 million people estimated to have fallen under the poverty line.

“I am the daughter of Akkar region; Akkar shouldn’t be treated with injustice. It is unjust to say that the region of Akkar is a collaborator [with Israel]. Akkar is home to the biggest number of Lebanese Army soldiers,” she said.

Khatib left the women’s prison at the Barbar El Khazen police station in Beirut and headed to the her hometown in Akkar, accompanied by her brother.

Military Tribunal Judge Fadi Akiki had charged Khatib with collaborating with “the enemy,” entering the occupied Palestinian territories, and dealing with Israeli spies and those working for Israel’s interests.

Khatib’s family and supporters insisted on her innocence and staged multiple protests over the past year demanding her release.

After Khatib’s arrest from her home in Akkar, her supporters speculated that she had been targeted because of her social media posts criticizing Hezbollah and President Michel Aoun.

Meanwhile, opponents of hers alleged that she had been arrested for actual charges of spying for Israel.

Read more:

US Centcom Commander, Lebanese army chief discuss Lebanon’s stability

Lebanon’s freefalling currency hits new low as crisis continues

Lebanon’s finance minister says prices at gas stations to gradually increase

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad
US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’ US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More