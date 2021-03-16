.
.
.
.
Language

At least 12 regime soldiers killed in militant ambush in south Syria: Monitor

A picture taken on July 22, 2018, during a government guided tour, shows Syrian regime forces gathering on al-Jabieh hill, during their advance on the town of Nawa, in the southern province of Daraa. (Youssef Karwashan/AFP)
Syrian regime forces gathering on al-Jabieh hill, during their advance on the town of Nawa, in the southern province of Daraa on July 22, 2018. (Youssef Karwashan/AFP)
Syria crisis

At least 12 regime soldiers killed in militant ambush in south Syria: Monitor

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Armed men killed 12 Syrian soldiers in an ambush in the southern province of Daraa on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

“At least 12 members of the Fourth Armored Division and the regime’s intelligence units were killed in an ambush by militants,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The soldiers were en route to the al-Mzairib district in the rural west of the province to arrest a former opposition commander when they came under fire by militants loyal to him who sought to thwart his capture, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

“The militants attacked two military trucks and two small buses carrying regime forces,” he added.

That sparked a gunfight which forced Damascus to deploy reinforcements to the area, Abdul Rahman said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia-backed regime fighters recaptured Daraa from armed factions in 2018, in a symbolic blow to the anti-government uprising born there in 2011.

State institutions have since returned, but the army is still not deployed across the whole province, the Observatory says.

Read more:

A decade of war in Syria killed over 388,000, says a war monitor

Quarter of Syrian refugees in Jordan food insecure, says WFP

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement: SPA

US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

Many former opposition fighters stayed instead of evacuating under a Moscow-brokered deal, either joining the army or remaining in control of parts of the province. They were allowed to keep their light firearms.

Al-Mzairib is among the districts controlled by former opposition forces.

Since it came under regime control, Daraa has witnessed a spate of bombings and assassinations targeting regime forces, former opposition figures and civilians. Most of them remain unclaimed.

Syria’s war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions since it started with anti-government protests in 2011.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad
US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’ US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More