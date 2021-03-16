At least 12 regime soldiers killed in militant ambush in south Syria: Monitor

Armed men killed 12 Syrian soldiers in an ambush in the southern province of Daraa on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

“At least 12 members of the Fourth Armored Division and the regime’s intelligence units were killed in an ambush by militants,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The soldiers were en route to the al-Mzairib district in the rural west of the province to arrest a former opposition commander when they came under fire by militants loyal to him who sought to thwart his capture, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

“The militants attacked two military trucks and two small buses carrying regime forces,” he added.

That sparked a gunfight which forced Damascus to deploy reinforcements to the area, Abdul Rahman said.

Russia-backed regime fighters recaptured Daraa from armed factions in 2018, in a symbolic blow to the anti-government uprising born there in 2011.

State institutions have since returned, but the army is still not deployed across the whole province, the Observatory says.

Many former opposition fighters stayed instead of evacuating under a Moscow-brokered deal, either joining the army or remaining in control of parts of the province. They were allowed to keep their light firearms.

Al-Mzairib is among the districts controlled by former opposition forces.

Since it came under regime control, Daraa has witnessed a spate of bombings and assassinations targeting regime forces, former opposition figures and civilians. Most of them remain unclaimed.

Syria’s war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions since it started with anti-government protests in 2011.