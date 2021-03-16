.
.
.
.
Language

Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video

Hasan Tunclar a man arrested in Turkey for abusing his daughter on TikTok live. (Twitter)
Hasan Tunclar a man arrested in Turkey for abusing his daughter on TikTok live. (Twitter)

Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkish social services said Tuesday they had taken a child into protective custody and detained a man who posted a TikTok clip showing him verbally and physically abusing his daughter.

It showed the man - identified by Turkish media as Hasan Tunclar - slipping his hand down his 15-year-old daughter’s front while praising her beauty as the two sat on a family couch looking into the camera.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Praise be to God, she is as sweet as cream,” Tunclar said in the clip.

Turkey’s social services ministry said the “child was taken under our protection” and the man who made “inappropriate pronouncements and gestures” was detained.

The nation of 83 million is routinely shaken by social media posts displaying acts of physical or sexual violence against girls and women that are often committed by members of their own family.

Another video that went viral earlier this month showed a man beating his ex-wife on the street in front of their five-year-old child.

Turkey’s parliament responded to that clip by establishing a committee aimed at devising ways to tackle the abuse.

Women’s rights groups accuse the Turkish government and the courts of creating a culture of impunity in a country where the rate of crimes against women and femicides is rising each year.

Read more:

Man arrested in Turkey over viral video purporting to show him beating ex-wife

A makeup tutorial to hide abuse? Spoof ad wins YouTube contest

Saudi women no longer need guardian’s permission to change personal data: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More