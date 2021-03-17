.
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus. (AFP)
Syrian air defenses respond to an Israeli ‘aggression’ in southern Syria: SANA

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Syrian air defenses fended off an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday night, state-run Syrian media reported.

“Air defense systems thwarted an [Israeli enemy] aggression in southern Syria,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said.

The Syrian Television added that explosions were heard in the skies of Damascus.

The air defense system downed several missiles before they reached their target, SANA added.

Israel has carried out hundreds of raids in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

