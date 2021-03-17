Syrian air defenses respond to an Israeli ‘aggression’ in southern Syria: SANA

Syrian air defenses fended off an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday night, state-run Syrian media reported.

“Air defense systems thwarted an [Israeli enemy] aggression in southern Syria,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said.

The Syrian Television added that explosions were heard in the skies of Damascus.

The air defense system downed several missiles before they reached their target, SANA added.

Israel has carried out hundreds of raids in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

