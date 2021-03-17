Lebanon’s President calls on PM-designate Hariri to form government

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called on Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to meet at Baabda Presidential Palace to form a government. He has asked him in a televised speech to "leave space for others" if he is incapable of forming one.

“After the Prime Minister designate, Saad Hariri, presented a government draft that did not meet the minimum level of national balance, which brought the country into the tunnel of obstruction, I invite him to Baabda Palace for the immediate formation of the government in agreement with me, in accordance with the mechanism and constitutional standards adopted in the formation of governments without argument or delay,” Aoun said.

Lebanon is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis predominantly caused by decades of enriched corruption and mismanagement due to Lebanon’s inefficient sectarian quota sharing system. The crisis was exacerbated by a massive explosion at Beirut's port in August, which left 300,000 displaced, more than 2,000 injured, and at least 200 dead.

The international community has called on the Lebanese political class to set aside sectarian and political divides and facilitate the formation of an independent government capable of conducting the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund and international donors.

Aoun added that if the Prime Minister designate, Saad Hariri, finds himself unable to form a government that addresses the dangerous situations that the country and its suffering people from, “then he must make room for everyone capable of composing.”

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s media office previously said in a statement that Hariri wants a government of non-partisan specialists, while President Aoun has been calling for a government in which all political parties are represented.

