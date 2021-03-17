Three dead, over 1,000 injured during Iran fire festival celebrations

Three people have died and more than 1,000 others were injured across Iran on Tuesday, state media reported, as many Iranians celebrated an ancient festival of fire ahead of the Iranian New Year.

The festival, known as Chaharshanbeh Suri, is celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday before the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on March 20.

Three people from the provinces of Tehran, Markazi and Alborz died, and 1,030 others were injured during the celebrations, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing the head of Iran’s emergency medical services Pirhossein Kolivand.

Every year, hundreds are injured on Chaharshanbeh Suri due to the use of fireworks in the celebrations.

Of those injured, 200 were hospitalized, Kolivand said.

Iranian police also arrested 25 “norm-breakers” in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency cited a police official as saying.