.
.
.
.
Language

Three dead, over 1,000 injured during Iran fire festival celebrations

Iranian families light fire outside their houses in Tehran on March 16, 2021 during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Noruz. (AFP)
Iranian families light fire outside their houses in Tehran on March 16, 2021 during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Noruz. (AFP)

Three dead, over 1,000 injured during Iran fire festival celebrations

Followed Unfollow

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Three people have died and more than 1,000 others were injured across Iran on Tuesday, state media reported, as many Iranians celebrated an ancient festival of fire ahead of the Iranian New Year.

The festival, known as Chaharshanbeh Suri, is celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday before the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on March 20.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three people from the provinces of Tehran, Markazi and Alborz died, and 1,030 others were injured during the celebrations, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing the head of Iran’s emergency medical services Pirhossein Kolivand.

The Iranian new year that begins on March 20 coincides with the first day of spring during which locals revive the Zoroastrian celebration of lighting a fire and dancing around the flame. (AFP)
The Iranian new year that begins on March 20 coincides with the first day of spring during which locals revive the Zoroastrian celebration of lighting a fire and dancing around the flame. (AFP)
An Iranian jumps over the bonfire in Tehran on March 16, 2021 during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Noruz. (AFP)
An Iranian jumps over the bonfire in Tehran on March 16, 2021 during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Noruz. (AFP)

Every year, hundreds are injured on Chaharshanbeh Suri due to the use of fireworks in the celebrations.

Of those injured, 200 were hospitalized, Kolivand said.

Iranian police also arrested 25 “norm-breakers” in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency cited a police official as saying.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

UAE reports 2,018 COVID-19 cases and four deaths UAE reports 2,018 COVID-19 cases and four deaths
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
Over 100 migrants transported out of Yemen on UN-sponsored flight: Arab Coalition Over 100 migrants transported out of Yemen on UN-sponsored flight: Arab Coalition
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More