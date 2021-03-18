.
Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report

Turkish President Erdogan's motorcade is surrounded by his bodyguards as he leaves from the Ottoman-era Dolmabahce moque after Friday prayers in Istanbul. (File photo: Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

A security officer working at the presidential protection unit of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has committed suicide, leaving a note saying he had faced insults and threats from work, according to local Turkish media reports.

The bodyguard who worked as part of Erdogan’s protection team was identified as Mehmet Ali Bulut by the Cumhuriyet newspaper. His death was ruled a suicide after his colleagues found a note when they discovered his body at his apartment after he had failed to show up at work and his phone was turned off.

“I wish you had treated your employees well and asked them how they are. It must be what you do best to insult your personnel, threaten them, fire them, humiliate them and make them out to be liars,” Bulut was reported to have written in his suicide note, according to Ahval newspaper which translated the letter.

“Every man has his pride, and I couldn’t stomach those words,” Bulut said.

Bulut is now the third officer to commit suicide this year, after two other officers identified as Halil Akkaya and Ethem Dağdeviren killed themselves earlier this year.

“These children, at the prime of their lives, want to become police officers, and then they commit suicide. What pushes them to give up on their own lives?” Ahval quoted Murat Bakan, a deputy from the main opposition Republican People’s Party who submitted an inquiry to parliament following the suicides.

