.
.
.
.
Language

Supporters voice defiance after bid to ban pro-Kurdish political party in Turkey

Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Istanbul, Turkey March 20, 2021. (Reuters/Murad Sezer)
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 20, 2021. (Reuters/Murad Sezer)

Supporters voice defiance after bid to ban pro-Kurdish political party in Turkey

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkish Kurds voiced anger on Saturday over a court attempt to ban a pro-Kurdish political party, turning their Newroz spring festival celebrations across the country into a show of defiance.

In the culmination of a years-long crackdown, a prosecutor filed a case this week to close the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged links to Kurdish militants. The HDP, parliament’s third-largest party, denies such ties and called the move a “political coup.”

“They know closing the HDP will not be a solution. You can close a party but you can’t close people’s minds,” Abbas Mendi, 45, said at a Newroz celebration in Istanbul, where thousands gathered at a rally amid tight police security.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The crowd waved the brightly colored flags of the HDP and other left-wing parties, played Kurdish music and danced after listening to speeches by HDP officials. It won 11.7 percent support, or nearly 6 million votes, in a 2018 general election.

Turkish member of Parliament for the left wing political party Peoples' Democratic Party Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C) reacts after he was dismissed following a vote at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (Adem Altan/AFP)
Turkish member of Parliament for the left wing political party Peoples' Democratic Party Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C) reacts after he was dismissed following a vote at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (Adem Altan/AFP)

“They closed 7-8 parties like this before and they came back stronger,” said Mendi, a 45-year-old man from Sirnak in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast, describing Newroz as a “festival of peace, resistance and resurrection”

Celebrating Newroz, the Persian New Year, has long been a mark of pride for Kurds, who make up some 20 percent of Turkey’s 84 million people and live mainly in the southeast. Istanbul also has a large Kurdish population.

Ridvan Aktas, 30, said he thought no ethnic group in the world had suffered as much oppression as the Kurds, and accused President Tayyip Erdogan’s government of targeting anyone who opposed it. The government says it treats all citizens equally.

“If you are near to them you are good, but if you stand apart from them you are a terrorist, a traitor. The HDP is our honor and our guide. There is no way they can close it,” said Aktas, who works in the fishing industry.

Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties that it regards as a threat and has in the past banned a series of pro-Kurdish parties.

Erdogan’s government, like the prosecutor, accuses the HDP of close ties to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. The HDP has repeatedly denied any such links.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting. Some Kurds say the current situation is reminiscent of the height of the conflict in the 1990s.

“We are experiencing how it was in the 90s now. It is getting increasingly worse. They force our deputies out of parliament. They think they have the right, but we are seeking our rights,” said Semsiyan Aslanhan, a 43-year-old woman.

The prosecutor’s case to close down the HDP kicked off a tumultuous week in Turkey. Early on Saturday, Erdogan pulled the country from an international accord designed to protect women, and sacked the central bank governor.

Read more:

Turkey’s parliament strips status of three opposition MPs

Turkey’s former FM says Erdogan’s AKP ‘losing popular support’

Kurdish man killed in Turkey for listening to Kurdish songs: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Top Content

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House
Myanmar anti-coup protestors take to the streets again, defy junta’s campaign of fear Myanmar anti-coup protestors take to the streets again, defy junta’s campaign of fear
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
China’s first local COVID-19 cases since February was vaccinated: State media China’s first local COVID-19 cases since February was vaccinated: State media

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More