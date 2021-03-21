Khamenei says Iran will return to nuclear commitments once US lifts sanctions

Tehran will return to its nuclear commitments once the United States lifts all sanctions on Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Sunday.

“The US must lift all sanctions, and then if we verify that they have indeed been lifted, we will return to our [nuclear] commitments without any problems,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei added that Washington’s promises are “not credible” and that the US needs to take action.

Iran has a great amount of patience and is not in a hurry to reach any agreements, Khamenei said, adding: “We also believe that opportunities should not be squandered, but we will not rush either, because sometimes the risk is greater than the benefit.”

-Developing