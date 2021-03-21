Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas

Russian jets conducted raids on areas close to heavily populated towns and camps in opposition-held northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, the first such strikes this year, witnesses and opposition sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the warplanes struck a target near a border crossing and the outskirts of Sarmda city in Idlib province, while a surface-to-surface missile hit the village of Qah near the Turkish border. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

