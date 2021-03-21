.
Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas

Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria, June 18, 2016. Picture taken June 18, 2016. REUTERS
Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Russian jets conducted raids on areas close to heavily populated towns and camps in opposition-held northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, the first such strikes this year, witnesses and opposition sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the warplanes struck a target near a border crossing and the outskirts of Sarmda city in Idlib province, while a surface-to-surface missile hit the village of Qah near the Turkish border. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Explore More