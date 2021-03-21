Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament 

Turkish authorities on Sunday arrested a pro-Kurdish opposition MP who had refused to leave parliament for several days after his seat was revoked, his party said.

“Our deputy (Omer) Faruk Gergerlioglu has been placed in custody,” the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), parliament’s third largest, said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

MP Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, who continued Justice Watch in the Parliament, was detained this morning. He said "Let me perform my prayers and change my clothes, then we shall go", but police took him away in his pajamas & slippers. #HalkınVekiliGözaltında https://t.co/8vDLoLTOiF pic.twitter.com/wT0RlRb2p4 — HDP English (@HDPenglish) March 21, 2021

The parliament on Wednesday revoked the seat of Gergerlioglu, an outspoken rights defender, and his accompanying immunity from prosecution after a controversial conviction over a social media post.

-Developing

Read more:

Supporters voice defiance after bid to ban pro-Kurdish political party in Turkey

Turkish air force launches strikes on Kurdish militia in Syria: Monitor

Turkey’s parliament strips pro-Kurdish deputy of seat in blow to third largest party