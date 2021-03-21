.
Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament 

Turkish member of Parliament for the left wing political party Peoples' Democratic Party Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C) reacts after he was dismissed following a vote at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (Adem Altan/AFP)
Turkish member of Parliament for the left wing political party Peoples' Democratic Party Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu. (AFP)

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament 

AFP, Ankara 

Published: Updated:

Turkish authorities on Sunday arrested a pro-Kurdish opposition MP who had refused to leave parliament for several days after his seat was revoked, his party said.

“Our deputy (Omer) Faruk Gergerlioglu has been placed in custody,” the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), parliament’s third largest, said on Twitter.

The parliament on Wednesday revoked the seat of Gergerlioglu, an outspoken rights defender, and his accompanying immunity from prosecution after a controversial conviction over a social media post.

-Developing

