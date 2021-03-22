France’s FM urges EU to help Lebanon deal with its worst economic crisis

Europe must take action as Lebanon collapses, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that he would press EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday to discuss solutions to the economic and political crisis in Beirut.

Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but after seven months has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap or form a new government to unlock international aid.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The crisis has accelerated in recent days, with the currency plunging in value and some grocery shops temporarily shutting for lack of supplies.

President Michel Aoun is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri later on Monday to try and break the deadlock in forming a government.

“France wishes that we discuss the Lebanon question,” Le Drian said as he arrived at the EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

“The country is drifting away, divided ... when a country collapses, Europe must be ready.”

French and Western diplomats have said that after months of stalemate, France is now ready to discuss the prospect of sanctions, at EU or national level, on senior Lebanese officials, although it is not likely to be immediate.

Read more:

Lebanon’s Hariri says new cabinet, IMF dialogue necessary to halt collapse

Lebanon central bank will intervene in order to control the exchange rate: Presidency

Lebanon’s theft crimes increased by 144 pct amid ongoing national crisis