Lebanon’s President Aoun 'surprised' by PM-designate comments on government formation

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun was “surprised” by comments made by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, a presidency spokesman said on Monday, denying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in a new government.

“Any comments by the prime minister designate that it is not up to the president to form (a cabinet) ... are unacceptable,” the spokesman said, after a meeting between the two leaders failed to break months of political deadlock.

