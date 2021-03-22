.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon’s President Aoun 'surprised' by PM-designate comments on government formation

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Baabda. (Reuters)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Baabda. (Reuters)

Lebanon’s President Aoun 'surprised' by PM-designate comments on government formation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun was “surprised” by comments made by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, a presidency spokesman said on Monday, denying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in a new government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Any comments by the prime minister designate that it is not up to the president to form (a cabinet) ... are unacceptable,” the spokesman said, after a meeting between the two leaders failed to break months of political deadlock.

Read more:

France’s FM urges EU to help Lebanon deal with its worst economic crisis

Europe must take action as Lebanon collapses - French Foreign Minister

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE
Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More