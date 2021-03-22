US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks

The United States Monday lashed out at the Assad regime and its backers, Russia, for the latest attacks on civilians inside war-torn Syria.

On Sunday, at least five patients, including one child, were reportedly killed during an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops. Another strike, this time by Russian warplanes, targeted civilians along the Syria-Turkey border in Idlib.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The United States strongly condemns reported Assad regime artillery attacks and Russian airstrikes that killed civilians in western Aleppo and Idlib yesterday,” the State Department said in a statement.

“Reported artillery shelling on the Al-Atareb Surgical Hospital in western Aleppo killed several patients, including a child, and injured more than a dozen medical staff.

This hospital’s coordinates had been shared with the UN-led deconfliction mechanism,” the statement read.

Washington condemned the Russian airstrikes on Bab al-Hawa, which “remains the only UN-authorized humanitarian border crossing in Syria and remains the most efficient and effective way to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to approximately 2.4 million Syrians every month.”

Reiterating the need for an immediate ceasefire, the State Department condemned the continued targeting of civilians and medical facilities. “This violence must stop - we reiterate our call for a nationwide ceasefire.”

Read more:

US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

US says Syria’s al-Assad has ‘done nothing’ to restore his legitimacy