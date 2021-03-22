.
.
.
.
Language

US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks

Syrian army soldiers walk along a street in Aleppo province, February 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Syrian army soldiers walk along a street in Aleppo province, February 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Syria crisis

US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States Monday lashed out at the Assad regime and its backers, Russia, for the latest attacks on civilians inside war-torn Syria.

On Sunday, at least five patients, including one child, were reportedly killed during an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops. Another strike, this time by Russian warplanes, targeted civilians along the Syria-Turkey border in Idlib.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The United States strongly condemns reported Assad regime artillery attacks and Russian airstrikes that killed civilians in western Aleppo and Idlib yesterday,” the State Department said in a statement.

“Reported artillery shelling on the Al-Atareb Surgical Hospital in western Aleppo killed several patients, including a child, and injured more than a dozen medical staff.

This hospital’s coordinates had been shared with the UN-led deconfliction mechanism,” the statement read.

US Senate resolution calls to hold Assad regime accountable for war crimes Middle East Syria crisis US Senate resolution calls to hold Assad regime accountable for war crimes

Washington condemned the Russian airstrikes on Bab al-Hawa, which “remains the only UN-authorized humanitarian border crossing in Syria and remains the most efficient and effective way to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to approximately 2.4 million Syrians every month.”

Reiterating the need for an immediate ceasefire, the State Department condemned the continued targeting of civilians and medical facilities. “This violence must stop - we reiterate our call for a nationwide ceasefire.”

Read more:

US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

US says Syria’s al-Assad has ‘done nothing’ to restore his legitimacy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More