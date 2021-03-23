France to reopen its embassy in Libya next week: Macron

France will reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli next week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday.

“As of Monday, our embassy in Tripoli will reopen and our ambassador can return to your territory,” Macron said after meeting the head of Libya's presidency council, Mohammed al-Menfi.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron said that there would be no peace in the Sahel region or the Mediterranean without stability in Libya.

He also called on Turkey and Russia to withdraw their forces from Libya “as soon as possible.”

Read more: Egypt’s Sisi offers support to Libya’s new PM Dbeibeh in achieving stability