Arab League urges Lebanese politicians to end political deadlock, offers help

Lebanese President Michel Aoun (left) and Prime Minister Saad Hariri during the October press conference in Beirut on October 20 2016. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir - Reuters.
Reuters, Cairo

The Arab League on Tuesday urged Lebanese politicians to work quickly to end a political deadlock in their country and offered to intervene to help Lebanon to overcome the crisis.

Lebanon’s financial crisis intensified on Monday, after Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun again failed to agree a government, dashing hopes for an end to five months of political bickering that has stalled efforts to reverse a financial collapse.

“The Secretary-General, Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, feels great concern due to the debates in the political field that suggest that the country is sliding into a severe crisis situation, the features of which are now clearly visible,” the Arab League said in its statement.

The organization warned that the political deadlock “aggravates the suffering of the Lebanese people,” and offered “to do whatever was asked from it to heal the current rift.”

