.
.
.
.
Language

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation initiative in border, dam disputes with Ethiopia

This frame grab from a video obtained from the Ethiopian Public Broadcaster (EBC) on July 20 and July 21, 2020 and released on July 24, 2020 shows water pouring out of the Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hails the historic early filling of the reservoir on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan.
This frame grab from a video obtained from the Ethiopian Public Broadcaster (EBC) shows water pouring out of the Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia. (Supplied)

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation initiative in border, dam disputes with Ethiopia

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudan’s border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.

Tensions surrounding the control of farmland in al-Fashqa, on the border, have escalated in recent months, while talks over the operation of the GERD, which will affect water volume downstream on the Nile in Sudan and Egypt, are deadlocked.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sudan’s transitional cabinet backed the proposal for Emirati mediation after it had been studied at ministry level, Information Minister Hamza Baloul said.

Sudan had previously proposed four-party mediation over the dam involving the African Union, the European Union, the United States and the United Nations.

That suggestion had been backed by Egypt, the other party to the stalled talks, but not by Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is expected to add water to the reservoir behind the giant hydropower dam for a second year this summer.

Read more:

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan, PM Abiy tells Ethiopia’s parliament

Sudan formally requests four-party mediation over Ethiopia’s controversial mega-dam

Sudanese military firm to give up its civilian operations, says information minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More