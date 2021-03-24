Egypt reopens historic sections of Suez Canal after ship blockage

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said Wednesday it was working to refloat a giant container ship that ran aground and blocked one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

SCA chairman Admiral Osama Rabie said in a statement that “rescue and tug units are continuing their efforts” to free the MV Ever Given, adding that historic sections of the canal were being opened in a bid to ease the bottleneck of backed up marine traffic.

Photographs released by the SCA also showed excavators onshore digging soil from the canal’s bank, the earth-moving equipment dwarfed by the giant 400-meter (1,300-foot) long hull towering above.

One of the world’s most important & busiest shipping lanes is blocked!

The Ever Given, a vast container ship, ran aground overnight and the ships are backing up - maps from @MarineTraffic.

Remarkable 📸 taken by @fallenhearts17 (Instagram).

More @SkyNews https://t.co/0ku8YrtUYo pic.twitter.com/gAhg0hVsvR — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) March 24, 2021

