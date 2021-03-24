.
Egypt reopens historic sections of Suez Canal after ship blockage

Officials monitor a container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said Wednesday it was working to refloat a giant container ship that ran aground and blocked one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

SCA chairman Admiral Osama Rabie said in a statement that “rescue and tug units are continuing their efforts” to free the MV Ever Given, adding that historic sections of the canal were being opened in a bid to ease the bottleneck of backed up marine traffic.

Photographs released by the SCA also showed excavators onshore digging soil from the canal’s bank, the earth-moving equipment dwarfed by the giant 400-meter (1,300-foot) long hull towering above.

