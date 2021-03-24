Syria to send emergency oxygen to Lebanon’s hospitals as 1000 patients at risk

Syria is sending emergency supplies of oxygen to Lebanon, where hospitals have 1,000 patients on respirators and are about to run out, ministers in both countries were quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Syria will send 75 tons of oxygen over three days, its health minister, Hassan al-Ghobash, told state news agency SANA.

Lebanese hospitals have only a single day’s supply left as bad weather has prevented transport ships from docking, its caretaker health minister, Hamad Hasan, told Syrian state broadcaster Ekhbariya.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Hasan did not specify if the patients on respirators had COVID-19.

“This response ...will save Lebanese lives and is enough for three days until supplies arrive,” Hasan was quoted as saying by SANA.

Read more:

Healthcare in Lebanon dealt body blow, with hundreds of frustrated doctors leaving

NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector

Vaccine rollout brings hope to Lebanon as lockdown eases