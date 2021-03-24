.
Syria to send emergency oxygen to Lebanon’s hospitals as 1000 patients at risk

Oxygen cylinders are pictured inside a warehouse at a hospital in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture released by Sana on March 23, 2021. (SANA/Handout via Reuters)
Oxygen cylinders are pictured inside a warehouse at a hospital in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture released by Sana on March 23, 2021. (SANA/Handout via Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Syria to send emergency oxygen to Lebanon's hospitals as 1000 patients at risk

Reuters

Syria is sending emergency supplies of oxygen to Lebanon, where hospitals have 1,000 patients on respirators and are about to run out, ministers in both countries were quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Syria will send 75 tons of oxygen over three days, its health minister, Hassan al-Ghobash, told state news agency SANA.

Lebanese hospitals have only a single day’s supply left as bad weather has prevented transport ships from docking, its caretaker health minister, Hamad Hasan, told Syrian state broadcaster Ekhbariya.

Hasan did not specify if the patients on respirators had COVID-19.

“This response ...will save Lebanese lives and is enough for three days until supplies arrive,” Hasan was quoted as saying by SANA.

