US Secretary Blinken, Turkish FM discuss conflicts in Syria, Libya during meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he had “constructive” talks with his US counterpart Antony Blinken all aspects of Turkey-US ties, in their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden was elected US president.

Blinken and Cavusoglu met at NATO in Brussels and discussed a dispute over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, conflicts in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

