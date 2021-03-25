.
Attempt to refloat cargo ship in Suez Canal ‘unsuccessful:’ Manager

Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal. (Reuters)
Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal. (Reuters)

Reuters, London

The technical manager of a giant container ship stranded in the Suez Canal said on Thursday another effort to re-float the vessel will be undertaken later in the day after an earlier attempt was unsuccessful.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which is the technical manager of the Ever Given, said in a statement that dredging operations to assist re-floating were continuing.

“A further attempt to re-float the vessel at around 0800 hours local time this morning was not successful, and another attempt will be made later today,” it said.

“Once re-floated, the vessel will undergo a full inspection and BSM will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities on reports of the incident.”

The Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter- (1,300-foot-) long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. (AFP)
