Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen

Two professional rescue teams from the Netherlands and Japan will work with local authorities to design a more effective plan to refloat a giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the company leasing the ship said on Thursday.

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp said Smit Salvage from the Netherlands and Nippon Salvage from Japan had been appointed by the shipowner and would work alongside the captain and the Suez Canal Authority.

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said Thursday it was “temporarily suspending navigation” through one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes until the grounded container vessel MV Ever Given is refloated.

