Lebanon’s PM Diab says Combilift found dangerous substances in Zahrani plant 

Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks during a news conference, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda , Jan. 21, 2020. (AP)
Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks during a news conference, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. (File photo: AP)

Lebanon's PM Diab says Combilift found dangerous substances in Zahrani plant 

Reuters, Beirut

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab said on Friday that German company Combilift report had found dangerous chemicals at oil installations in Zahrani, in the south of the country.

A report by the company was reviewed by Lebanon’s nuclear energy authority and the materials were found to be dangerous nuclear substances, a statement by the country’s higher defense council quoted Diab as saying.

“This is something that needs to be discussed now and needs to be dealt with promptly,” Diab said in the statement.

IMF says new Lebanese government is ‘critical’ to implement reforms

US ambassador to Beirut urges Lebanon’s leaders to form new government

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

