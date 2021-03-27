.
.
.
.
Language

Five dead, over 20 injured after building collapses in Egypt’s Cairo

People inspect the area where a building was collapsed in Gesr al-Suez, Cairo. (Reuters)
People inspect the area where a building was collapsed in Gesr al-Suez, Cairo. (Reuters)

Five dead, over 20 injured after building collapses in Egypt’s Cairo

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Cairo 

Published: Updated:

Five people died and more than 20 were wounded Saturday as a building collapsed in the Egyptian capital Cairo, local authorities said.

“The governorate’s crisis room was informed at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) of the collapse of a building consisting of a basement, a ground floor and nine (upper) floors,” the Cairo governorate said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said that five people were confirmed dead and 24 wounded in the collapse in the Gesr Suez district near Heliopolis in the east of the city.

People inspect the area where a building was collapsed in Gesr al-Suez, Cairo. (Reuters)
People inspect the area where a building was collapsed in Gesr al-Suez, Cairo. (Reuters)

“Khaled Abdel Aal, the governor, immediately went to the site of the incident accompanied by civil protection forces,” the statement added.

He ordered the “establishment of an engineering committee” to inspect surrounding buildings and evaluate the impact.

Egypt has suffered several deadly building collapses in recent years, due to the dilapidation of many premises and poor adherence to planning regulations.

-Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session
Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030

Top Content

Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry  Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry 
CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag
Protesters arrested at Algeria pro-democracy weekly Hirak protest Protesters arrested at Algeria pro-democracy weekly Hirak protest
Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More