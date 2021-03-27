.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon outgoing PM warns of ‘dangerous chemicals’ in southern Zahrani oil facility

Tanker trucks filled with fuel offered by Iraq wait to empty their content at the oil refinery of Zahrani, near the southerm Lebanese city of Sidon (Saida) on August 20, 2020. (AFP)
Tanker trucks filled with fuel offered by Iraq wait to empty their content at the oil refinery of Zahrani, near the southerm Lebanese city of Sidon (Saida) on August 20, 2020. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon outgoing PM warns of ‘dangerous chemicals’ in southern Zahrani oil facility

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s outgoing prime minister said on Friday that experts had found “dangerous chemicals” at a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south.

Hassan Diab said the country’s atomic energy authority identified the substances as “nuclear” after reviewing a report by German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had tasked with clearing hazardous material at Beirut port.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The comments came nearly eight months after a stockpile of chemicals detonated in Beirut, killing nearly 200 people in one of the largest non-nuclear explosions on record. The ammonium nitrate went up in flames after being stored unsafely at the port for years.

A Combi Lift spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the firm was in talks with Lebanon over potential recovery projects in Tripoli and Zahrani refineries but said there were no concrete results yet.

“We don’t want to comment on possible finds,” the spokesman said.

Diab appealed for action, without elaborating.

Lebanon’s caretaker PM Diab says conscience is clear over Beirut port blast Middle East Lebanon’s caretaker PM Diab says conscience is clear over Beirut port blast

But Lebanon’s oil directorate said the canisters, which totaled 1.2 kg (2.7 lb), were just used for research and would be transferred next week for safe storage.

“We assure the Lebanese...there is no reason for any fear,” the directorate said.

Diab’s cabinet has served in a caretaker capacity since resigning over the devastation that last August’s explosion wreaked in much of the Lebanese capital, compounding an already acute financial crisis.

After Lebanon hired Combi Lift in the wake of the blast, the German firm said it had found 58 containers at Beirut port that posed a threat to the city. Some of it had been there for more than a decade.

The German ambassador to Beirut, Andreas Kindl, said this month the material were packed well but were still waiting to be shipped to Germany for disposal, as Lebanon had yet to make a nearly $2 million payment in the contract.

Combi Lift spokesman Malte Steinhoff said on Friday those containers remained in Beirut amid talks with the Lebanese authorities over financing.

“We...hope to find a solution this month,” he said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry  Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry 
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas
Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile
The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More