Over 300 ships waiting to transit Suez Canal: Chairman

Satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground in Suez Canal. (Reuters)

Reuters

There are 321 ships waiting to transit the Suez Canal currently blocked by a huge container ship that remained stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day on Saturday, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said in a press conference.

A total of 9,000 tonnes of ballast water were removed from the Ever Given ship, he added.

The Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow canal that runs between Africa and the Sinai Peninsula.

The massive vessel got stuck in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about six kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

The chairman said strong wind speed was not the main reason for the stranding of the ship, but added that strong tides and wind add to the difficulty of freeing the vessel.

-Developing

