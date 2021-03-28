.
.
.
.
Language

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy sepulcher opens to public on Palm Sunday

2021-03-28T105439Z_471668596_RC2AKM9SIMLT_RTRMADP_3_RELIGION-EASTER-JERUSALEM-PALMSUNDAY
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa walks along Christian worshippers and the clergy holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy sepulcher opens to public on Palm Sunday

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy sepulcher opened to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead.

With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

“Last year was a terrible Easter, without people, closed doors. This year is much better, the door is open, we don’t have a lot of people but we feel more hopeful that things will become better,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told Reuters as he emerged from the church flanked by clerics and worshippers carrying palm fronds.

“The message of Easter is life and love, despite all the signs of death, corona, pandemic, whatever, we believe in the power of love and life,” Pizzaballa said.

Under Israeli COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the patriarch later led worshippers wearing face masks and holding palm and olive branches in a Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives to the Old City.

Palm Sunday commemorates the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

This year, Roman Catholics celebrate Easter on April 4 and Orthodox Christians nearly a month later, on May 2.

Read more:

Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official

Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report

Israeli PM Netanyahu appears to fall short of election win

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100 Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100

Top Content

Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More