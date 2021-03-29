.
Ever Given ship swings back across Suez Canal amid high wind: Reuters witness, source

Satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground in Suez Canal. (Reuters)
Reuters

A giant container ship that was jammed across the Suez Canal and has been partially refloated swung back across channel amid high wind on Monday ahead of the next attempt to fully dislodge it, a Reuters witness and a canal source said.

The source said the ship’s bow was afloat in the water despite its change of position, and that the vessel had not become regrounded.

