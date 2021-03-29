Ever Given ship swings back across Suez Canal amid high wind: Reuters witness, source

A giant container ship that was jammed across the Suez Canal and has been partially refloated swung back across channel amid high wind on Monday ahead of the next attempt to fully dislodge it, a Reuters witness and a canal source said.

The source said the ship’s bow was afloat in the water despite its change of position, and that the vessel had not become regrounded.

Watch: Ships blow their horns moments after #EverGiven is re-floated, almost one week after it had blocked the #SuezCanal. https://t.co/PmPvRx2o5B pic.twitter.com/YsaPSDWYQH — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 29, 2021

