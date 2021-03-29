Lebanon could sink like Titanic, parliament speaker Berri says

Influential parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri said on Monday that Lebanon would sink like the Titanic if it could not form a government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will all sink, with no exceptions,” MTV television quoted him as saying at the opening of a session of parliament.

Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun have been at loggerheads over a new cabinet for months, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon’s deepening financial meltdown.

The energy ministry has said there are no funds to pay for imports beyond March.

Lebanon’s parliament on Monday approved a $200 mln loan to be allocated for fuel imports for power generation.

The assembly approved the loan after the energy ministry had said there were no more funds beyond March for the electricity company.

The Zahrani power plant, one of Lebanon’s four main electricity producers, has shut down after its fuel ran out.

Read more:

Lebanon’s Zahrani power plant shuts down after gas oil runs out

IMF says new Lebanese government is ‘critical’ to implement reforms

Lebanon food prices become MENA’s most expensive: World Bank