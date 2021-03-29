.
Suez Canal backlog needs 3.5 days to clear once Ever Given ship refloats: Official

Ships are seen at the entrance of Suez Canal, which was blocked by stranded container ship Ever Given that ran aground. (Reuters)
AFP

Once the container ship blocking the Suez Canal is refloated it will take three and a half days to clear a traffic jam of hundreds of vessels, Egyptian authorities said Monday.

“The canal will be functioning 24 hours per day immediately after the ship has been refloated,” Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie told Egyptian TV. It will then take “around three and a half days” to clear the backlog, he said.

