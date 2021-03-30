.
Egypt’s Sisi says response will be felt if water supply affected by dam

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seen during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus June 18, 2019. To match Special Report EGYPT-MEDIA/ REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Pool/File Photo
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reuters)

Reuters, Cairo

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that there would be severe regional consequences if Egypt’s water supply was impacted by a giant hydropower dam being built by Ethiopia.

“I’m not threatening anyone here, our dialogue is always reasonable and rational,” Sisi said in a response to a question about any risk to Egypt.

“I say once again no one can take a drop from Egypt’s water and if it happens there will be inconceivable instability in the region.”

