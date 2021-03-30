.
.
.
.
Language

Israel reopens Egypt crossing, first time since pandemic

Israeli soldiers walk beside a hillside in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, near the Taba border crossing between Israel and Egypt, October 27, 2011. (File photo: Reuters)
Israeli soldiers walk beside a hillside in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, near the Taba border crossing between Israel and Egypt, October 27, 2011. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel reopens Egypt crossing, first time since pandemic

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israel on Tuesday reopened the Taba border post with Egypt that had been closed throughout the pandemic, allowing limited numbers to cross to the Sinai peninsula for Passover holidays.

The move was the latest step towards normalcy for Israel, which has fully vaccinated more than half of its roughly 9.3 million residents against coronavirus, the world’s fastest per capita pace.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

From Tuesday through April 12, 300 Israelis will be allowed through Taba on the Red Sea each day.

To cross, individuals must be inoculated or have recovered from COVID-19. A negative laboratory test is also required in both directions.

Egypt’s Sinai peninsula is a popular vacation spot for Israelis, especially during the Passover break which began over the weekend, but the pandemic has forced Taba’s closure since March 2020.

Israel’s successful vaccination rollout has been making gains against the virus.

The number of serious coronavirus cases, which stood at 800 at the end of last month, has fallen to 467, according to the health ministry.

Read more:

Egypt’s Sisi hails ‘success’ of Suez ship rescue operation

Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran

Israel’s political stalemate to land at President Reuven Rivlin’s doorstep

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict
My friend Lokman Slim: No one has answered for his assassination My friend Lokman Slim: No one has answered for his assassination

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More