Poland’s ambassador to UN chosen as new envoy to Lebanon

Joanna Wronecka, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations. (AFP)
Joanna Wronecka, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations. (AFP)

Poland’s ambassador to UN chosen as new envoy to Lebanon

AFP, United Nations, United States

Poland’s ambassador to the UN has been chosen to be the new envoy for Lebanon, diplomatic sources told AFP on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “has informed the Security Council of his intention to appoint Joanna Wronecka... as UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, and the Council has given its ‘consent,’“ one diplomat said, speaking anonymously.

There was no objection from the Security Council, and a green light for the nomination was given late last week, other diplomats told AFP.

The formal appointment will be announced soon.

Wronecka will succeed Slovakia’s Jan Kubis, who recently took office as the new UN envoy for Libya.The Polish

diplomat, 63 on Tuesday, has spent much of her decades-long career in northern Africa and the Middle East.

Since 2017, she has been in New York, where she was tasked by the UN General Assembly with reviving endless negotiations on reforming the Security Council to expand it to include new members.

