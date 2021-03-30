.
.
.
.
Language

US to announce over $596 mln in humanitarian aid for Syrian crisis: Blinken

Dec. 18, 2018, photo, Syrian refugees women hold their children as they sit in Ouzai refugee compound, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP)
Syrian refugees women and children sit in a refugee camp, in Lebanon. (File photo: AP)

US to announce over $596 mln in humanitarian aid for Syrian crisis: Blinken

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington 

Published: Updated:

The United States will provide more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid to respond to the Syrian crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

The assistance is designed to help many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, Blinken said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

EU, UN hold virtual talks to tackle Syria’s humanitarian crisis

World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war

Millions of young Syrians paid heavy toll during 'decade of savage loss': ICRC

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict
Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More