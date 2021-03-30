US to announce over $596 mln in humanitarian aid for Syrian crisis: Blinken

The United States will provide more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid to respond to the Syrian crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

The assistance is designed to help many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, Blinken said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

EU, UN hold virtual talks to tackle Syria’s humanitarian crisis

World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war

Millions of young Syrians paid heavy toll during 'decade of savage loss': ICRC