Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government

Hassan Nasrallah, chief of the Shia Muslim movement Hezbollah, delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location in Lebanon. (AFP)
Reuters

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.

“Everyone must know the country has run out of time,” Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. He said there were “serious, collective efforts” in recent days to ease a political standoff that has obstructed cabinet talks for months.

