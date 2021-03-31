Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Everyone must know the country has run out of time,” Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. He said there were “serious, collective efforts” in recent days to ease a political standoff that has obstructed cabinet talks for months.

Read more:

US offers $10 mln for info on Hezbollah man convicted of killing Lebanon’s Hariri

Resigning from parliament will expose Hezbollah’s grip on Lebanon

There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music