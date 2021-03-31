UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere

The United Arab Emirates has called for the maximization of pressures on what remains of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and for diminishing threats of their influence expanding in West Africa and Africa’s Sahel region, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

In an address before the virtual meeting for foreign ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group took place on Tuesday, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashemy emphasized the importance of the country’s work in conflict and war-ravaged areas such as Syria and Iraq to restore stability and provide humanitarian relief and essential oil supplies to the needy.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As co-president of the Coalition Stabilization Working Group, the UAE plans to continue participating in critical projects across the areas that have been liberated from the extremist terrorist group ISIS, she said.

“The UAE proclaims its continued commitment to work along with international partners in combatting the spread of hate propaganda and incitement out of its principled commitment towards the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh (ISIS). The UAE will also continue its diligent efforts aimed at getting rid of the poisonous ideologies propagated by the terrorist group,” said al-Hashemy.

The UAE has contributed a great deal to counterterrorism in the region. The country provided $178.3 million in aid and launched programs to support achieving stability in areas liberated from ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

The country’s aid programs in Iraq focused on projects aimed at addressing peoples’ basic needs such those pertaining to energy and water.

In East and West Mosul specifically, the projects also focused on the rehabilitation of hospitals and residential units which was done in cooperation with the UN Development Program.

The UAE also contributed to restoring a variety of religious sites in Mosul, such as the al-Hadba Minaret and al-Saa’a, al-Tahera Churches, and the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, with the help of UNESCO as part of the ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative.

The country also launched programs in Syria to help with food security, health and the rehabilitation of infrastructure to provide water and electricity.

Read more:

UAE supports Lebanon, Mohammed bin Zayed tells Saad Hariri in Abu Dhabi meeting

Three held in Italy over fake kidnapping that turned real in Syria

Syrian refugee faces racist threats, quits bid for German parliament seat