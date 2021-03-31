.
.
.
.
Language

UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere

A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, Syria April 10, 2019. Picture taken April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, Syria April 10, 2019. Picture taken April 10, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has called for the maximization of pressures on what remains of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and for diminishing threats of their influence expanding in West Africa and Africa’s Sahel region, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

In an address before the virtual meeting for foreign ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group took place on Tuesday, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashemy emphasized the importance of the country’s work in conflict and war-ravaged areas such as Syria and Iraq to restore stability and provide humanitarian relief and essential oil supplies to the needy.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As co-president of the Coalition Stabilization Working Group, the UAE plans to continue participating in critical projects across the areas that have been liberated from the extremist terrorist group ISIS, she said.

Volunteers from Saed Association prepare aid baskets to be distributed for those affected by the procedures that are taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Volunteers from Saed Association prepare aid baskets to be distributed for those affected by the procedures that are taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

“The UAE proclaims its continued commitment to work along with international partners in combatting the spread of hate propaganda and incitement out of its principled commitment towards the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh (ISIS). The UAE will also continue its diligent efforts aimed at getting rid of the poisonous ideologies propagated by the terrorist group,” said al-Hashemy.

The UAE has contributed a great deal to counterterrorism in the region. The country provided $178.3 million in aid and launched programs to support achieving stability in areas liberated from ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

The country’s aid programs in Iraq focused on projects aimed at addressing peoples’ basic needs such those pertaining to energy and water.

In East and West Mosul specifically, the projects also focused on the rehabilitation of hospitals and residential units which was done in cooperation with the UN Development Program.

A laborer cleans a rock during the re-construction of the Grand al-Nuri mosque, in the old city of Mosul, Iraq January 23, 2020. Picture taken January 23, 2020. (Reuters)
A laborer cleans a rock during the re-construction of the Grand al-Nuri mosque, in the old city of Mosul, Iraq January 23, 2020. Picture taken January 23, 2020. (Reuters)

The UAE also contributed to restoring a variety of religious sites in Mosul, such as the al-Hadba Minaret and al-Saa’a, al-Tahera Churches, and the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, with the help of UNESCO as part of the ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative.

The country also launched programs in Syria to help with food security, health and the rehabilitation of infrastructure to provide water and electricity.

Read more:

UAE supports Lebanon, Mohammed bin Zayed tells Saad Hariri in Abu Dhabi meeting

Three held in Italy over fake kidnapping that turned real in Syria

Syrian refugee faces racist threats, quits bid for German parliament seat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage

Top Content

Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors
Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns
UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases
Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More