.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon in ‘education catastrophe’ with children out of school: Save the Children

Children play with a football past rubble and destruction along a street in the Gemmayzeh district of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 28, 2020, in the aftermath of the monster blast at the nearby post which devastated the city. (AFP)
Children play with a football past rubble and destruction along a street in the Gemmayzeh district of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 28, 2020, in the aftermath of the monster blast at the nearby post which devastated the city. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon in ‘education catastrophe’ with children out of school: Save the Children

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

In crisis-hit Lebanon, the pandemic coupled with an economic downturn means that children left for months without schooling due to coronavirus restrictions may never return to the classroom, a UK-based charity warned.

“The social and economic crisis in Lebanon is turning into an education catastrophe, with vulnerable children facing a real risk of never returning to school,” Save the Children said in a report published Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The risk is real not only for Lebanese families, more than half of whom live in poverty, but also for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian and Syrian refugees who already struggled to access education before Lebanon’s multifold crisis made it more difficult, it said.

“Poverty is a steep barrier to children’s access to an education, as many families cannot afford learning equipment or have to rely on children to provide an income,” the charity said.

Children receive toys at a gift-giving event, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, May 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Children receive toys at a gift-giving event, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, May 24, 2020. (Reuters)

More than 1.2 million children in Lebanon have been out of school since the country’s coronavirus outbreak began last year, Save the Children said.

Those lucky enough to get any schooling received “an estimated maximum of 11 weeks of education,” with even lower numbers for Syrian children, it added.

Meanwhile, the country’s worst economic downturn since the 1975-1990 civil war has made “remote learning out of reach for more and more children”, with families unable to afford electronic devices and a reliable-enough internet connection, the charity said.

Save the Children cited the example of an 11-year-old child identified as Adam, who shares a smartphone with his two sisters and has to go next door to access the internet.

Orphanages in Lebanon are on the brink: Children at risk of hunger, lack of education Features Orphanages in Lebanon are on the brink: Children at risk of hunger, lack of education

The country’s crisis has shown no signs of slowing down, with the Lebanese pound losing more than 85 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market in a devaluation that has eaten away at people’s purchasing power.

“A large number of children may never get back into a classroom either because they have missed so much learning already or because their families can’t afford to send them to school,” said Jennifer Moorehead, the charity’s Lebanon director.

“We are already witnessing the tragic impact of this situation, with children working in supermarkets or in farms, and girls forced to get married,” she added.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh  Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 
Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early    Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early   
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More