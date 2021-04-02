.
.
.
.
Language

Suez Canal says close to clearing backlog after ship dislodged

A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal. (Reuters)
A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal. (Reuters)

Suez Canal says close to clearing backlog after ship dislodged

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Suez Canal said on Friday it was close to clearing a backlog of shipping that built up when a giant container ship was grounded in the waterway.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt’s Extra News TV that 61 ships were still waiting and would pass on Saturday, down from 422 that were queuing by the time the Ever Given container ship was dislodged on Monday.

Some 80 ships were passing through the canal on Friday in both directions, including a US aircraft carrier, a liquefied natural gas tanker, and an oil tanker, the SCA said in a statement.

Read more:

Over 400 ships waiting to pass through Suez Canal after Ever Given freed: Egypt media

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps

Ever Given container ship blocking Suez Canal ‘has turned’ but not afloat: Owner

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Top Content

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach ‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach
Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More