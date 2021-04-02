Suez Canal says close to clearing backlog after ship dislodged

The Suez Canal said on Friday it was close to clearing a backlog of shipping that built up when a giant container ship was grounded in the waterway.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt’s Extra News TV that 61 ships were still waiting and would pass on Saturday, down from 422 that were queuing by the time the Ever Given container ship was dislodged on Monday.

Some 80 ships were passing through the canal on Friday in both directions, including a US aircraft carrier, a liquefied natural gas tanker, and an oil tanker, the SCA said in a statement.

Read more:

Over 400 ships waiting to pass through Suez Canal after Ever Given freed: Egypt media

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps

Ever Given container ship blocking Suez Canal ‘has turned’ but not afloat: Owner