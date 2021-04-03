.
Aide to Iraqi military intelligence director survives assassination attempt

Iraqi flag. (Supplied)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Deputy Director of Military Intelligence at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense survived an assassination attempt in the south of Baghdad on Saturday, local al-Sumaria news reported, citing security sources.

Brigadier General Zaid Hoshi al-Maksousi was exposed to the assassination attempt near the Diyala Bridge, southeast of Baghdad.

The security sources told al-Sumaria that the attack on the Brigadier General was carried out by three vehicles as he was returning from the Wasit province.

Security forces managed to cordon off the scene and to seize one of the vehicles involved in the attempted attack, the sources added.

