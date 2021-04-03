.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt to move 22 ancient mummies across Cairo in majestic parade to new museum

Men pass in front of poster for pharaohs golden parade after the renovation of Tahrir Square for transferring 22 mummies. (Reuters)
Men pass in front of poster for pharaohs golden parade after the renovation of Tahrir Square for transferring 22 mummies. (Reuters)

Egypt to move 22 ancient mummies across Cairo in majestic parade to new museum

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

A grand parade will convey 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in specially designed capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendor.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The convoy will transport 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5km (3 miles) to the south-east.

Authorities are shutting down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt’s rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Each mummy will be placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen to ensure protection, and the capsules will be carried on carts designed to cradle them and provide stability, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said.

Workers prepare for transfering 22 mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat. (Reuters)
Workers prepare for transfering 22 mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat. (Reuters)

“We chose the Civilization Museum because we want, for the first time, to display the mummies in a civilized manner, an educated manner, and not for amusement as they were in the Egyptian Museum,” he said.

Archaeologists discovered the mummies in two batches at the complex of mortuary temples of Deir al-Bahari in Luxor and at the nearby Valley of the Kings from 1871.

The oldest is that of Seqenenre Tao, the last king of the 17th Dynasty, who reigned in the 16th century BC and is thought to have met a violent death.

The parade will also include the mummies of Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari.

Fustat was the site of Egypt’s capital under the Umayyad dynasty after the Arab conquest.

“By doing it like this, with great pomp and circumstance, the mummies are getting their due,” said Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo.

“These are the kings of Egypt, these are the pharaohs. And so, it is a way of showing respect.”

Read more:

Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds

Egypt unveils 100 ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara

Oldest evidence of human traces found in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout

Top Content

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
Iran’s Zarif under fire for silencing critics, journalists in Clubhouse room Iran’s Zarif under fire for silencing critics, journalists in Clubhouse room
Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet
Two dead, including police officer, after suspect rams vehicle into US Capitol Police Two dead, including police officer, after suspect rams vehicle into US Capitol Police
Germany’s Lufthansa to resume Frankfurt-Tehran flights from April 16 Germany’s Lufthansa to resume Frankfurt-Tehran flights from April 16

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More