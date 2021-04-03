.
.
.
.
Language

At least 10 killed in suicide bomb attack in Somali capital

Officials gather beside debris at the site of a suicide car bombing attack near a security checkpoint in Mogadishu on February 13, 2021. (AFP)
A file photo shows officials gather beside debris at the site of a suicide car bombing attack near a security checkpoint in Mogadishu on February 13, 2021. (AFP)
Terrorism

At least 10 killed in suicide bomb attack in Somali capital

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least 10 people were killed on Saturday when a suicide bomber struck makeshift kiosks in the Somali capital, hitting hours after al-Shabaab extremist militants attacked two National Army bases outside the city, the government said.

“A suicide bomber blew up himself under trees where poor mothers sold tea, milk and (narcotic leaf) khat,” Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar told Reuters, adding that more people were wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the al-Shabaab, which had earlier claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Bariire and Awdhigle army bases.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The army said earlier that there had been casualties on both sides in those attacks, but it was now in control.

The bases, located about 100 km (60 miles) southwest of Mogadishu, were struck by two explosions, witnesses said. A third explosion targeted a convoy of troops rushing to the bases from the capital after the attack, they added.

Militants from al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, have waged years of attacks and levied tolls on trade in a campaign to introduce strict religious law.

Saturday’s attacks come amid heightened fears that the group could seek to exploit vulnerabilities created by failure to hold a parliamentary and presidential election, which was due in February.

Hussein Nur, a military officer, said the army lost “several” soldiers in the attack on the bases, without giving a precise number.

The army sent in reinforcements from other stations, who killed an unidentified number of attackers in the ensuing fight, he told Reuters.

The army had taken control of both bases and the surrounding area and “We are pursuing the militants in the surrounding jungle,” he said.

Al-Shabaab said it had launched a vehicle-borne suicide bomb attack on the Bariire base while simultaneously attacking the nearby Awdhigle base with a car bomb and fighters, to prevent troops stationed there from reinforcing Bariire.

“We overran Bariire base, burnt three military vehicles and took two vehicles,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabaab’s spokesman for military operations, told Reuters, referring to a brief occupation of Bariire.

A third vehicle-borne explosive device hit a convoy of government troops racing from Mogadishu with reinforcements, he said. He also said there had been casualties on both sides in the attacks.

Read more:

Al-Shabaab extremist group attacks two key Somali bases: Army

At least 20 killed by suicide car bomb near restaurant in Somalia capital

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout

Top Content

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
US, Iran to hold indirect nuclear deal talks in Vienna US, Iran to hold indirect nuclear deal talks in Vienna
Eritrea has no plans to exit Tigray after Ethiopia pact: TPLF Eritrea has no plans to exit Tigray after Ethiopia pact: TPLF
Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More