Iraqi Airways to begin direct flights to UAE's Abu Dhabi in May

An Iraqi Airways plane arrives at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015 (File Photo: AP /Karim Kadim)
An Iraqi Airways plane is seen at the Erbil International Airport in Erbil. (File photo: Reuters)

Iraqi Airways to begin direct flights to UAE’s Abu Dhabi in May

Reuters, Dubai

Iraqi Airways plans to start direct flights to the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi on May 1, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a company statement.

The announcement came ahead of a visit on Sunday to Abu Dhabi by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as part of efforts to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies.

Khadimi’s visit to the UAE follows one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

-Developing

