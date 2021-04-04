Jordanian Senate affirms support for King Abdullah II for preserving Jordan’s peace

The Jordanian Senate affirms its supports for King Abdullah II in preserving the stability of Jordan, the senate speaker said on Sunday after multiple top officials were arrested for security reasons.

King Abdullah’s half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein had been told to halt actions used to target the country’s “security and stability.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement published by the state news agency, it said the action was part of a broader security investigation in which a former minister, a member of the royal family and some other unidentified individuals were detained.

The agency said that Prince Hamzah has not been arrested contrary to other reports it deemed false, adding that he is currently not subject to any restrictions or house arrest.

“We affirm our support for King Abdullah II in preserving the stability of Jordan ... Jordan is a red line and our king is a red line,” stressing the importance of the Jordanian people to avoid “being led by rumors,” the Senate speaker said.

Jordan’s Minister of Information had stated that the government would issue on Sunday a detailed statement about the arrests that took place in the country a day earlier.

Read more:

Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'

Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video

Saudi royal court voices support for Jordan following security-related arrests