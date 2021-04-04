.
.
.
.
Language

Jordanian Senate affirms support for King Abdullah II for preserving Jordan’s peace

Policemen stop a vehicle outside the Grand Husseini Mosque while enforcing a curfew due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Jordan's capital Amman on August 28, 2020. (AFP)
Policemen stop a vehicle outside the Grand Husseini Mosque in Jordan's capital Amman. (File photo: AFP)

Jordanian Senate affirms support for King Abdullah II for preserving Jordan’s peace

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Jordanian Senate affirms its supports for King Abdullah II in preserving the stability of Jordan, the senate speaker said on Sunday after multiple top officials were arrested for security reasons.

King Abdullah’s half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein had been told to halt actions used to target the country’s “security and stability.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement published by the state news agency, it said the action was part of a broader security investigation in which a former minister, a member of the royal family and some other unidentified individuals were detained.

The agency said that Prince Hamzah has not been arrested contrary to other reports it deemed false, adding that he is currently not subject to any restrictions or house arrest.

“We affirm our support for King Abdullah II in preserving the stability of Jordan ... Jordan is a red line and our king is a red line,” stressing the importance of the Jordanian people to avoid “being led by rumors,” the Senate speaker said.

Jordan’s Minister of Information had stated that the government would issue on Sunday a detailed statement about the arrests that took place in the country a day earlier.

Read more:

Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'

Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video

Saudi royal court voices support for Jordan following security-related arrests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
Beach partygoers in Spain’s Barcelona defy COVID-19 measures Beach partygoers in Spain’s Barcelona defy COVID-19 measures

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More