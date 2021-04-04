US says King Abdullah of Jordan is a 'key partner' and has 'full support'

The US State Department said on Saturday that King Abdullah is a “key partner” of the US and “has our full support” amid reports that his half-brother Prince Hamza had been questioned - possibly in relation to an alleged plot to destabilize the country.

In an email, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the US, and he has our full support.”

The Jordanian military said on Saturday that Hamza bin Hussein, former crown prince, was asked to halt actions used to target the country’s “security and stability.” People familiar with the affair told Reuters it could have been related to a plot to destabilize the country.

