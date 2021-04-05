Iran arrested ‘Israeli spy’ in northwestern province: Ministry official 

Iranian intelligence agents have arrested several foreign-linked spies, including an “Israeli spy,” northwest of the country, an official from the intelligence ministry said on Monday.

“An Israeli spy and several other spies with ties to the security services of various countries have been arrested” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, the director general of intelligence in the province told state media reporters, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The intelligence official, who was not named in state media reports, did not offer any further details, including whether the “Israeli spy” is an Israeli national, or a non-Israeli working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The official also did not say when these arrests had taken place. Those found guilty by the Iranian judiciary of spying for Iran’s adversaries often face the death penalty.

East Azerbaijan is an Iranian province located in northwest Iran, with the city of Tabriz as its capital. The province, which borders Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, is home to millions of ethnic Azeris.

