.
.
.
.
Language

Iran arrested ‘Israeli spy’ in northwestern province: Ministry official 

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006. Iranian police detained 70 people at a demonstration in favour of women's rights, the judiciary said on Tuesday, adding it was ready to review reports that the police had beaten some demonstrators. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl (IRAN)
A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran arrested ‘Israeli spy’ in northwestern province: Ministry official 

Followed Unfollow

Yaghoub Fazeli Al Arabiya English 

Published: Updated:

Iranian intelligence agents have arrested several foreign-linked spies, including an “Israeli spy,” northwest of the country, an official from the intelligence ministry said on Monday.

“An Israeli spy and several other spies with ties to the security services of various countries have been arrested” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, the director general of intelligence in the province told state media reporters, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The intelligence official, who was not named in state media reports, did not offer any further details, including whether the “Israeli spy” is an Israeli national, or a non-Israeli working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The official also did not say when these arrests had taken place. Those found guilty by the Iranian judiciary of spying for Iran’s adversaries often face the death penalty.

East Azerbaijan is an Iranian province located in northwest Iran, with the city of Tabriz as its capital. The province, which borders Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, is home to millions of ethnic Azeris.

Read more:

Iran spy TV show ‘Gando’ chronicling IRGC agents stirs controversy for second season

France urges Iran to be ‘constructive’ at Vienna’s nuclear talks

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions: Press TV

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More