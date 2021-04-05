Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley to lead US delegation for nuclear deal talks

US Special Envoy Rob Malley will lead Washington's delegation to Vienna for indirect talks with Iran, the State Department announced Monday.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price reiterated previous comments that the US was ready to sit down for direct talks with Iran, although none were scheduled.

“The US does not anticipate an early or immediate breakthrough,” during Tuesday’s talks, Price said.

Asked what a successful result would look like, Price said, “compliance for compliance.” He explained that this would include a way to figure out how Iran would return to the now-defunct Iran nuclear deal. In return, the US would also do the same, and this would include easing sanctions.

- Developing