Turkey’s Erdogan says statement by former admirals implies coup

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, March 29, 2021. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via Reuters)
Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, March 29, 2021. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via Reuters)

Reuters

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said a statement by former admirals in support of the Montreaux Convention maritime accord went beyond freedom of expression and had implications of a coup, though he added he was committed to the pact.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey detained 10 retired admirals for signing the statement supporting the 85-year-old maritime accord governing use of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits on grounds they were conspiring against the constitutional order.

Officials said their declaration, signed by more than a hundred former high-ranking navy personnel, was a direct challenge to civilian government and evoked past army interventions.

